True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.60. 4,188,910 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.