True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $244.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

