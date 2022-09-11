True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $787,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.27. 84,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,580. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

