True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,913,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,849,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.40. 219,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,287. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

