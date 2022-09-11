True Link Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,457,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 807,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,897,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,887,000 after purchasing an additional 595,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,774,000 after purchasing an additional 325,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,558.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 396,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,412. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

