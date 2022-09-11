True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 1,539,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,573. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.