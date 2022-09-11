Truist Financial Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $54.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.58.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.2 %

PRVA stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 662,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,218,916 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 53,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

