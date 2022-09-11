UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €73.51 ($75.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

