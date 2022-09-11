UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $37.50

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PATH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UiPath by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

