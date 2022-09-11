Umbrella Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $94,296.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $926,247.22 and $94,296.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012678 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012967 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000231 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.