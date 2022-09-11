UNC Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jounce Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

