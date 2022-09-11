Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $27.10 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00036588 BTC on exchanges.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

