United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $214.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $198.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

