US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

