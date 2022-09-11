US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

USFD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 1,300,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

