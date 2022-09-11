Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,762 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up 4.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.00% of Valaris worth $116,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 152,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $53.97. 1,413,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,685. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

