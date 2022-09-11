Validity 24-Hour Volume Tops $67,097.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00008308 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $67,097.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,663,822 coins and its circulating supply is 4,658,953 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

