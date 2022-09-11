Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.