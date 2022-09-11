Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 168.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $629,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 74.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,215. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

