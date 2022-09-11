Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

