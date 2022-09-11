Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Verastem Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
