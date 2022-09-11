Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

VRCA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

