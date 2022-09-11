Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $175,923.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,990,322 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

