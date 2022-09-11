Viberate Price Tops $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Viberate has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

