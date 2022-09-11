Viking Global Investors LP Acquires 110,681 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 3.26% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $123,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,728,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.99. 389,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

