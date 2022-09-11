Viking Global Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,137,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.57% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 1,442,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

