Viking Global Investors LP Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 773,566 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.27% of PVH worth $118,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $110,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 329,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

