Viking Global Investors LP Buys 269,888 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 7.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.07% of T-Mobile US worth $1,722,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.70. 5,585,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

