Viking Global Investors LP Buys 39,857 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $139,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,508,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 602,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.