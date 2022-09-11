Viking Global Investors LP Buys New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 509,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Blackstone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

