Viking Global Investors LP Grows Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,867 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for about 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.14% of APi Group worth $703,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in APi Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,888,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 360,070 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,232,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NYSE APG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 714,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,494. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

