Viking Global Investors LP Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844,894 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $298,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Shares of MTCH traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. 3,655,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,016. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

