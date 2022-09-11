Viking Global Investors LP Has $703.73 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,867 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.14% of APi Group worth $703,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:APG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 714,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.