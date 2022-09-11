Viking Global Investors LP Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,894 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $298,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. 3,655,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,016. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

