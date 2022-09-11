Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

