Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.20. 4,886,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,115. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

