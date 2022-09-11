Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 26,910 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.17.

Insider Activity

HubSpot Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $28.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,065. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.