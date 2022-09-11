Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up approximately 0.9% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.96% of SentinelOne worth $101,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Shares of S traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,387. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

