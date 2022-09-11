Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Takes $9.80 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 258,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

