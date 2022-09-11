Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,456 shares during the quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 615.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,389. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

