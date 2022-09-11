Wafra Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,724 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned 0.31% of Pinterest worth $50,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,908,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

