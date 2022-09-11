Wafra Inc. Has $41.56 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775,032. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

