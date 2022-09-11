Wafra Inc. Makes New $28.45 Million Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,967,157 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,445,000. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.36% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. 18,445,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,991,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

