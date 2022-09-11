Wafra Inc. Purchases 1,375 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

