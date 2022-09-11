Wafra Inc. Purchases Shares of 490,376 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490,376 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,027,000. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $8,331,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,987. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

