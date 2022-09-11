Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.38 or 0.08162013 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00071914 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,820,788 coins and its circulating supply is 80,845,576 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

