Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,112,764 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.53% of Duke Energy worth $3,894,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

