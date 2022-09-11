Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,956,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.78% of Verizon Communications worth $1,664,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

