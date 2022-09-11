Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.52 Billion Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 717,110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.64% of Accenture worth $3,515,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.22. The firm has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

