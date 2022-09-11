Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.17% of Visa worth $4,928,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.