Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,289,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,450 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.50% of Philip Morris International worth $2,187,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

